THE BEST EGG SANDWICH
Harissa Mayo, Cheddar (Real), Smashed Avocado, Kale, Egg (Cooked with Soy Butter), Sourdough Bread. (D)$16.50
OG AVOCADO TOAST
Seeded Bread, smashed avocado, cilantro, mustard seeds, sprouts, curry oil, lime (v)$18.00
LEMON LAVENDER WAFFLE
Seasonal Fruits, Vegan Whipped Cream, Maple Syrup (v)(gf)$17.00
Daytime - Online
Breakfast
ACAI BOWL
Maple cardamom granola, banana, seasonal berries, shaved coconut (V) (GF)$16.00
COCONUT YOGURT BOWL
Young Thai Coconut Yogurt, Seasonal Fruits, maple Cardamom Granola (v) (gf)$17.00
GREEK STYLE SCRAMBLED EGGS
Three organic eggs, spinach, green onions, feta, olive oil, charred sourdough (d)$19.00
MEDITERRANEAN BREAKFAST
Two organic poached eggs, whipped green tahini, marinated olives, veggie kebab, cucumber salad, flatbread$20.00
NOVA BENEDICT
Carrot lox, dill, hollandaise, biscuit with choice of tater tots or side salad (D)$19.00
SHAKSHUKA
Peppers, Chickpeas, Cilantro, Feta, Organic Eggs, Grilled Bread (D)$20.00
SPRING GEM SALAD$17.00
SURFER'S BURRITO
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, cheddar cheese, avocado, jalapeño crema slaw, salsa quemada (D)$18.50
THE COUNTRY BREAKFAST
Buttermilk biscuit, maple sausage (v), eggs, rosemary hashbrowns.$21.50
Entrees
BISCUIT SANDWICH$12.50OUT OF STOCK
BUTCHER'S MUSHROOM, QUINOA & BEET BURGER
Mushroom & kelp patty, gruyere, caramelized onions, harissa mayo, dijon, lettuce, served on seeded bun (D)$22.00
DAILY SOUP
Daily soup (v) - served with a side of toasted sourdough$10.00
GREEN SPRING BOWL
MARINATED TEMPEH | ROASTED SNAP, GREEN, & SUGAR PEAS | RADISH | WARM BROWN RICE | TAHINI DRESSING (V)(S)$22.00
LION'S MAINE SANDWICH
B+B PICKLES | JALAPENO SLAW | CIABATTA | CHOICE OF SIDE SALAD OR TRUFFLE CHIPS (V)$23.00
PAD THAI
Rice noodles, thai basil, carrot, peanuts, egg, cucumber & carrot slaw, thai dressing. (GF) (N)$21.00
SPICY KALE CAESAR
Crispy shallots, toasted almonds, almond parmesan, avocado, breadcrumbs, harissa dressing (N) (V)$17.00
TEMPEH PANINI
Granny smith apples, cheddar. marinated tempeh, kale (D)(S)$18.00
VEGETABLE CURRY
YELLOW CURRY, FORBBIDEN RICE, SALSIFY, BRUSSEL SPROUTS, SQUASH$20.00
Pizza
HOT HONEY & BEET PEPPERONI PIZZA
Marinara, mozzarella, house "pepperoni", hot honey, fresh oregano (D) (G) Beet Pepperoni: Beet, Flour (Contains Gluten)$24.00
MARGHERITA PIZZA
House made red sauce, mozzarella, basil (D) House made red sauce: tomato, pepper, salt, olive oil, basil, onion, garlic$22.00
MIXED MUSHROOM PIZZA
Button mushrooms, mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, arugula, garlic confit, truffle oil (D) Garlic confit: garlic, salt, olive oil$25.00
VEGAN DIAVOLA
Roasted tomatoes, fried capers, arugula, cashew ricotta, arrabbiata sauce (V)(N)$23.00
ZUCCHINI PIZZA
PEPITA PESTO, CASHEW RICOTTA, ZUCCHINI, HERBS, CHARRED LEMON (V) (N)$24.00
Appetizers
MUSHROOM CALAMARI
Oyster mushroom, gf flour, Calabrian aioli (v) (gf) Cilantro garnish$17.00
SPRING BURRATA
ROASTED ASPARAGUS | PICKLED ENOKI MUSHROOMS | HERBS | TOASTED BUCKWHEAT GROATS (D)$19.50
WARM BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
Served with housemade preserves, vegan butter$10.00OUT OF STOCK
HUMMUS
CRUDITE, FLATBREAD, ZA'ATAR, OLIVE OIL (V)$18.00
Smoothies
7 MINUTES IN HEAVEN
Coconut, dates, almond butter, vanilla, almond milk, tocos (N)$13.00
SOLAR POWER
Avocado, pineapple, coconut, kale, hemp protein, cilantro, coconut water, lemon juice$14.00
BRAZILIAN BLAST
Acai, goji, banana, local berries, almond milk, camu camu.$13.00
BRASS MONKEY
Banana, almond butter, peanut butter, honey, maca.$14.00
PEACHY GLOW
FRESH TURMERIC & GINGER, PEACHES, MANGO, COCONUT YOGURT, COCONUT WATER, DATES, BANANA$13.00
GREEN AF
SPIRULINA, AVOCADO, MORINGA, KALE, BANANA, DATES, CHIA SEEDS, ALMOND BUTTER, ALMOND MILK (N)$16.00
To-Go Juices
BUT FIRST CELERY 16 Oz
Celery, ginger, lemon, spinach, jicama, pineapple, camu camu$12.75
PLAIN ORANGE JUICE 16 Oz$12.75
PLAIN PINEAPPLE JUICE 16 Oz$12.75
PLAIN GRAPEFRUIT JUICE 16 Oz$12.75OUT OF STOCK
#2 ORANGE JUICE 16 Oz
Tangerine, valencia orange, carrot$12.75OUT OF STOCK
#3 YELLOW JUICE 16 Oz
Pineapple, lemon, jicama$12.75
#4 GREEN JUICE 16 Oz
Green apple, celery, spinach$12.75
#6 WATER FLOWER JUICE 16 Oz
Watermelon, fennel, honeydew, cactus pear, lime, lavender, agave$12.75
#8 HONEY BEE JUICE 16 Oz
Grapefruit, turmeric, yuzu, anjou pear, honey, bee pollen, silver tip white tea$12.75
#10 PURE PASSION JUICE 16 Oz
Passion fruit, pineapple, orange, jicama, raspberry, white peony tea$12.75
#13 GODDESS OF GREEN 16 Oz
Kale, cucumber, green apple, fennel, pineapple, thyme, spirulina$12.75
Coffee + Tea
AMERICANO
Canyon Coffee - Alentejo Roast$4.00
CAFÉ LATTE$6.00
CAPPUCCINO$6.00
CARDAMOM CHAI
Spiced chai, cinnamon, raw honey, almond milk$7.00
CARDAMOM ROSE LATTE
Espresso, cardamom-rose simple, almond milk (N)$7.00
COLD BREW ICED COFFEE
Canyon Coffee cold brew blend brewed in cold water$6.00
CORTADO$5.00
DRIP COFFEE
Organic Canyon Coffee - Alentejo$4.00
ESPRESSO
Canyon Coffee blend espresso$4.00
FLAT WHITE$5.00
GOLDEN STATE
Bd heirloom turmeric, maple, black pepper, almond milk$7.00
ICED TEA
Tea Leaves Black Tea or Lemon Rooibois Tea
MATCHA MASTER
Matcha, almond milk, honey, bee polen$7.00
MEXICAN CACAO ELIXIR
Raw cacao powder, bd "magic mushroom" powder, maple, cayenne, almond milk$7.00
MUDWATER
MudWtr, Almond Milk, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon$8.00OUT OF STOCK
MINT MOJITO$7.50
LAVENDER LATTE$7.00
HOT GOLDEN ELIXIR
Hot water, lemon, yuzu, ginger, honey, echinacea tincture$7.00
Elixir Shots
Pastries
Dessert
Wines - Online (Nolita)
Sparkling
THE BD SAUCY BUBBLES BTL
100% Ugni Blanc Sparkling Brut, fresh and delicate with green apple and citrus flavors PAIRING: Oyster Mushrooms, Green Chilaquiles, Buckwheat Pancakes$35.00
CARAFOLI LA DIVINA LAMBRUSCO ROSE BTL
The “Sorbara” variety of Lambrusco often shows expressive aromatic character and deep flavors, and L’Onesta is no exception. A vivid ruby in the glass, it announces itself with pink fruit and violet aromas. Sour cherry, hibiscus, and raspberry candy accompany a delicate mousse and a touch of tannin on the gentle, herb-tinged finish. Sparkling dry wine, with a characteristic bouquet of violets. Ruby-red color with a dry but gentle finish, light and crisp. An excellent companion with many Italian dishes, especially those including parmesan, prosciutto, or balsamic vinegar. PAIRING: Hot Honey and Beet Pepperoni Pizza, Shakshuka$43.00
B&L JOUSSET PETILLANT ROSE BTL
Exile Rose Pet Nat: 2023, This Rosé Pèt-nat is made entirely of Gamay grapes collected by hand from vines established in 1976 in limestone and clay-flint soils. This ruby-colored wine is off-dry, with gentle aromas of strawberry-banana cream and crisp citrus, and it has zippy acidity. Flavors of tangy strawberry and cherry yogurt, with plenty of minerality. Balanced, fruity, and quite drinkable! PAIRING: Mixed Mushroom Pizza, Gem Salad$43.00
BROOKLYN CIDER HOUSE THREE OF LIFE CIDER BTL
Three of Life: Brooklyn Cider House’s first Pét-Nat cider. Three of Life is a collaboration between founder and cidermaker Peter Yi and his son, Richard. It is made from the first harvest of their baby apple trees. PAIRING: Burrata, Grilled Cabbage$35.00
PLOYEZ-JACQUEMART CHAMPAGNE 375ML BTL$23.00
White
CA LIPTRA VERDICCHIO BTL
Kypra Verdicchio: 2021, The Verdicchio 'Kypra' comes from all the parcels of the estate, with the exception of the red grape vineyard and the Verdicchio vineyard used to make the Riserva. The parcels were planted in 1948, 1971, 1982, and 2000. The grapes are immediately crushed and pressed, without maceration. Fermentation is spontaneous in cement vats. Aging is also in cement. Kypra was the goddess of the harvest and abundance to the ancient Piceno tribe, who ruled this area and built a temple to her in Cupramontana. Cupra=Kypra. 10,000 bottles produced. (O) PAIRING: Winter Vegetable Yellow Curry, Grilled Cheese and Tempeh Panini$35.00
ANNE PICHON 'VDP DU VAUCLUSE' VIOGNIER BTL
Anne Pichon Vermentino: 2023, Sauvage is a lively Vermentino with an aromatic array of grapefruit, fresh apple, green almond, hawthorn, pear, and pineapple. The palate is crisp and taut, with minerality and hints almond. The vermentino has notes of grapefruit, fresh apple, green almond, hawthorn, pear, pineapple. Crisp and taut this cuvee has minerality and bittersweet hints. (O) (V) PAIRING: Pappardelle, Mediterranean Breakfast$39.00
FORLORN HOPE 'QUEEN OF THE SIERRA' WHITE BLEND BTL
Queen of the Sierra: 2021, The 2015 Queen of the Sierra white estate blend was grown on the Rorick Heritage Vineyard in Calaveras County at 2000’ elevation, featuring soils comprised of a layer of schist over dolomite-rich limestone. Composed of Riesling, Chardonnay, and Verdelho, the wine shows all of the aromatic complexity and textural presence that are the hallmarks of wines grown on the limestone of our estate. PAIRING: White Pizza, Avocado Toast$47.00
VULCANO DI ELISA CARRICANTE BTL
Caricante: 2021, Born in the shadow of Mount Etna, Elisa Trovato knew one thing at an early age: The deep relationship between the volcano and the land was to shape her future. She set out on a unique journey of true dedication to the winemaking women who came before her. High altitude produced on the slopes of Mount Etna, with native Carricante grapes. The lava soil minerality donates to the grapes and the climate from extreme temperature giving the wine fine fragrance and freshness. The Bianco is handpicked and de-stemmed, followed bya 72-hour cold soak maceration and a 15 day fermentation in stainless steel. Aging takes place in steel as well. (O) (V) PAIRING: Warm Cous Cous, Pad Thai$39.00
DOMAINE SAUMAIZE-MICHELIN 'PENTACRINE' CHARDONNAY BTL
Pouilly-Fuisse Pentacrine: 2022, Pentacrine is named for the small star-shaped fossils found in the vineyards. This is a blend of several parcels throughout Vergisson. Fermented and aged in demi-muids; floral with notes of strawberry and juicy pink grapefruit.$55.00
JOLIE LAIDE 'SES AILES NOIRES' TROUSSEAU GRIS BTL
Troussea Gris: 100% Trousseau Gris from Fanucchi-Wood Road Vineyard in the Russian River Valley of Sonoma County. The Fanucchi-Wood Road Vineyard is dry-farmed and practicing organic, with the Trousseau Gris block dating to 1981. The fruit was foot crushed and left to macerate on skins for three days before being pressed to neutral puncheons and stainless steel for fermentation. The wine was matured in neutral puncheons before bottling. 12.4% abv.$50.00
Orange
Good Boy, Grenache Blanc Blend, Santa Barbara BTL
Good Boys ‘Diamond in the Roughage’ 40% Grenache, 20% Roussane, 20% Trousseau Gris, 20% Viognier, tasting notes: Apricot jam, sea mist, white peach, sliced pear, spring blossoms PAIRING: Lemon Chamomile Waffle, White Bean Hummus$39.00
TINTO AMARIO BTL
Tinto Amorio: 2023, The organically farmed French Colombard, Gewürztraminer, and Albariño underwent 24 days of skin-contact before being blended with the Zinfandel for co-fermentation in stainless steel. The wine was then aged sur lie in a mix of new French oak barrels and stainless-steel tanks for 3 ½ months before being racked off lees to tank and bottled. (V) (O) PAIRING: Oyster Mushrooms, Gem Salad$47.00
THEE AND THOU ALBARINO ORANGE BTL
Thee and Thou: 100% Albariño from the Terra Alta vineyard in Clements Hills - Lodi. The vines are planted on sandy clay loam soils, with the grapes retaining great acidity from wide diurnal shifts in the area - the valley pulls cool air from the San Francisco Bay, bringing down the temperatures at night during the growing season. The grapes were picked in the early morning and brought back to the winery on Treasure Island. They are then destemmed, foot-stomped and macerated on skins for roughly 5 days before being pressed off to complete fermentation. Matured for 10 months in neutral French oak and bottled unfined and unfiltered. (O) PAIRING: Spicy Kale Caesar, Vegan Diavola Pizza$39.00
Rose
DAY WINES 'LEMONADE' P. NOIR ROSE BTL
Lemonade Rose: 2023, Pinot Noir (88%) and Gamay (12%) from organically farmed vineyards in the Willamette Valley, and Applegate Valley of Southern Oregon. The fruit was harvested from a variety of unique vineyard sites, making for a bright, juicy, and multidimensional rosé. The grapes were gently pressed, settled, and racked to stainless steel for native fermentation, with no additions other than minimal SO2 at bottling. PAIRING: White Pizza, Coconut Yogurt$39.00
AMPELEIA TOSCANO ROSATO BTL
Rosato: 80% Carignano, 20% Alicante Nero (aka Grenache). This is the 1st Rosato from Ampeleia! The Carignano was direct-pressed and then whole clusters of the Alicante Nero were added to the tank, macerating there for 12 days and coloring the wine. All concrete. Low alcohol, salty, with a hint of welcome tannin. Certified biodynamic. 5,000 bottles made. PAIRING: Cauliflower Cacio e Pepe, Nova Benedict$35.00
Red
4 KILOS CALLET BTL
4 Kilos Motor America Callet: 2021, Francesc Grimalt and Sergio Caballero founded 4Kilos Wines in Mallorca in August 2006, with the goal of producing wines that reflect the intensity of the grape and its nuances, but with a fresh approach and presentation. Their perspective is not just one of variety, but also of the significance of the strain-soil-climate-growth combo. PAIRING: Mushroom and Squash Carbonara, Shakshuka$35.00
NADA GUISEPPE NEBBIOLO BTL
Nebbiolo: 2021, From 0.8ha between two crus, Marcarini and Casot, both with the commune of Treiso, at 350m. The oldest vines were planted in 1980 and the youngest in 2012. Marcarini is exposed to the southeast whereas Casot faces southwest. PAIRING: Margherita Pizza, Country Breakfast$47.00
FRENCHTOWN FARMS MALBEC BTL
Malbec Chasse Patate: 2023, 100% Malbec from Naggiar Vineyard in Grass Valley, Sierra Foothills. 'Chasse Patate' is an expression of the lighter side of the Sierra Foothills, without sacrificing complexity. The Naggiar Vineyard is much less severe than North Yuba, where the vines sit at 1200 ft. of elevation.on rolling hills rather than steep rocky slopes, resulting in less tannic structure and an approachable fruit profile at a young age. The fruit was foot crushed (whole-cluster) for fermentation, and matured in barrel for 5 months before bottling. This wine will be bottled in three phases, with a 12 and 18 month elevage version to follow. Bottled unfined and unfiltered with a 25ppm sulfur addition. 12.4% abv. (O) PAIRING: Gnocchi, Brussel Sprouts$39.00
SUPERUCO CAB FRANC BTL
SuperUco Cab Franc: 2019, 100% Cabernet Franc from the Uco Valley on alluvial calcareous soils. Fermented in clay amphoras and cement eggs with native yeasts followed by 12 months in French oak barrels. (B)$39.00OUT OF STOCK
DAY WINES 'DEEP BLUE' PINOT NOIR BTL
Deep Blue Pinot Noir: 2022, Deep Blue is a blend of seven biodynamic or organically farmed vineyards in the Willamette Valley; Cassin, Yamhill Springs, Roshni, Johan, Momtazi, Nemarniki, and Finnigan Hill. Fermented with 30% whole clusters and matured for 11 months in neutral wood before bottling. A portion of the profits of Deep Blue are donated to Oregon Kelp Alliance, an organization promoting ocean restoration and the creation of sustainable, carbon capturing food sources. (O) PAIRING: Butcher’s Burger$55.00
GOMEZ CRUZADO TEMPRANILLO BTL
Gomez Cruzado Predilecto: 2021, This wine revives Predilecto, another historic brand of Gomez Cruzado. It offers a unique opportunity to savor the essence of the Sonsierra and Najerilla vineyards without the influence of oak. The aim is to reclaim the traditional Rioja style predating the introduction of oak by French winemakers. Unlike carbonic maceration, this wine embodies pure, clean fruit flavors with a refreshing quality. Despite its youth, it remains elegant and intriguing. PAIRING: Vegan Diavola Pizza, Greek Style Scrambled Eggs$55.00