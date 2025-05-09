Caricante: 2021, Born in the shadow of Mount Etna, Elisa Trovato knew one thing at an early age: The deep relationship between the volcano and the land was to shape her future. She set out on a unique journey of true dedication to the winemaking women who came before her. High altitude produced on the slopes of Mount Etna, with native Carricante grapes. The lava soil minerality donates to the grapes and the climate from extreme temperature giving the wine fine fragrance and freshness. The Bianco is handpicked and de-stemmed, followed bya 72-hour cold soak maceration and a 15 day fermentation in stainless steel. Aging takes place in steel as well. (O) (V) PAIRING: Warm Cous Cous, Pad Thai