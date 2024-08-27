The Butcher's Daughter- Nolita Nolita - Restaurant
Featured Items
- PASTRAMI TOFU SANDWICH
Yuba, house made sauerkraut, gruyère, Russian dressing, sourdough (D) (S)$18.00
- BASIL BLT
Rice paper "bacon", avocado, arugula, tomato, basil mayo, toasted sourdough (D) (S)$18.00
- OG AVOCADO TOAST
Seeded Bread, smashed avocado, cilantro, mustard seeds, sprouts, curry oil, lime (v)$18.00
Daytime - Online
♻️ECO-FRIENDLY PACKAGING
- Use DeliverZero containers, please
Fight climate change and reduce waste; get your order in returnable, reusable containers. Return the containers to any DeliverZero drop point or at your door within 3 weeks, and the containers will be thoroughly sanitized and reused. We will need to share certain info such as phone, email, and names with DeliverZero. DeliverZero provides its service in accordance with the terms available at www.deliverzero.com/terms and will process your personal information in accordance with its privacy policy available at www.deliverzero.com/privacy.$0.99
Breakfast
- ACAI BOWL
Maple cardamom granola, banana, seasonal berries, shaved coconut (V) (GF)$16.00
- BAGEL CREAM CHEESE
ON BRUNCH / DAYTIME$13.00
- COCONUT YOGURT BOWL
Young Thai Coconut Yogurt, Seasonal Fruits, maple Cardamom Granola (v) (gf)$17.00
- MYKONOS BREAKFAST
Poached eggs, avocado, mushrooms, arugula, potatoes, olives, whipped green tahini, sourdough slices (D)$20.00
- OG AVOCADO TOAST
Seeded Bread, smashed avocado, cilantro, mustard seeds, sprouts, curry oil, lime (v)$18.00
- SURFER'S BURRITO
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, cheddar cheese, avocado, jalapeño crema slaw, salsa quemada (D)$18.50
- THE BEST EGG SANDWICH
Harissa Mayo, Cheddar (Real), Smashed Avocado, Kale, Egg (Cooked with Soy Butter), Sourdough Bread. (D)$16.50
- THE COUNTRY BREAKFAST
Buttermilk biscuit, maple sausage (v), eggs, rosemary hashbrowns.$21.50
Entrees
- BASIL BLT
Rice paper "bacon", avocado, arugula, tomato, basil mayo, toasted sourdough (D) (S)$18.00
- CLASSIC BUTCHER'S BURGER
Beet & Akua kelp patty, tomato, arugula, caramelized onion, harissa mayo, Gruyère, Dijon, brioche bun, truffle potato chips (D)$21.00
- COCONUT YOGURT BOWL
Young Thai Coconut Yogurt, Seasonal Fruits, maple Cardamom Granola (v) (gf)$17.00
- GARDEN COUS COUS
Red pepper, zucchini, halloumi, dates, pine nuts, green harissa (D) (N)$19.00
- MEDITERRANEAN FALAFEL
Whipped eggplant, gem lettuce, olives, tzatziki, tahini, flatbread (V) (N) (S) (GF)$19.00
- PAD THAI
Rice noodles, thai basil, carrot, peanuts, egg, cucumber & carrot slaw, thai dressing. (GF) (N)$21.00
- PASTRAMI TOFU SANDWICH
Yuba, house made sauerkraut, gruyère, Russian dressing, sourdough (D) (S)$18.00
- PEACH AND AVOCADO SALAD
Peaches, Avocado, Gem Lettuce, Dill Dressing, Pistachio Crumbs (n)(v)$17.00
- SPICY KALE CAESAR
Crispy shallots, toasted almonds, almond parmesan, avocado, breadcrumbs, harissa dressing (N) (V)$17.00
- WATERMELON TOSTADA
Watermelon, Avocado Puree, Cucumber, Sesame, Pickled Chili, Lime (v)(gf)(s)$16.00
Appetizers
Smoothies
- 7 MINUTES IN HEAVEN
Coconut, dates, almond butter, vanilla, almond milk, tocos (N)$13.00
- SOLAR POWER
Spinach, parsley, pineapple, mango, cucumber, lemon, green apple, omega 3 oil.$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- BRAZILIAN BLAST
Acai, goji, banana, local berries, almond milk, camu camu.$13.00
- BRASS MONKEY
Banana, almond butter, peanut butter, honey, maca.$13.00
- REVITALIZED & ENERGIZED
Apple, Banana, Beet, Lime, Date, Coconut Yogurt, Hibiscus Tea, Anima Mundi x BD Forbidden Fruit Powder$13.00
To-Go Juices
- REBOOT JUICE 16 Oz
Celery, pineapple, ginger, honey dew, cilantro, bd mornings "daily greens"$12.75
- PLAIN ORANGE JUICE 16 Oz$12.75
- PLAIN PINEAPPLE JUICE 16 Oz$12.75
- PLAIN GRAPEFRUIT JUICE 16 Oz$12.75
- #1 RED JUICE 16 Oz
Beets, anjou pear, ginger$12.75
- #2 ORANGE JUICE 16 Oz
Tangerine, valencia orange, carrot$12.75
- #3 YELLOW JUICE 16 Oz
Pineapple, lemon, jicama$12.75
- #4 GREEN JUICE 16 Oz
Green apple, celery, spinach$12.75
- #8 HONEY BEE JUICE 16 Oz
Grapefruit, turmeric, yuzu, kumquat, anjou pear, honey, bee pollen$12.75
- #10 PURE PASSION JUICE 16 Oz
Passion fruit, jicama, pineapple, yuzu, orange, raspberry$12.75
- #13 GODDESS OF GREEN 16 Oz
Kale, cucumber, green apple, fennel, pineapple, thyme, spirulina$12.75
Coffee + Tea
- AMERICANO
Canyon Coffee - Alentejo Roast$4.00
- CAFÉ LATTE$6.00
- CAPPUCCINO$6.00
- CARDAMOM CHAI
Spiced chai, cinnamon, raw honey, almond milk$7.00
- CARDAMOM ROSE LATTE
Espresso, cardamom rose simple syrup, whole milk$7.00
- COLD BREW ICED COFFEE
Canyon Coffee cold brew blend brewed in cold water$6.00
- CORTADO$5.00
- DRIP COFFEE
Organic Canyon Coffee - Alentejo$4.00
- ESPRESSO
Canyon Coffee blend espresso$4.00