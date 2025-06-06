Country: Italy Region: Apulia Grape variety: Primitivo Rose Notes: Strawberry The Rosato di Primitivo dell'Archetipo is an elegant, fresh and enveloping rosé wine. Full and full-bodied, it reveals an unexpected drinkability and juice in a closing between softness and flavor. TRIPLE A MEANS: "A" for farmers Only those who directly cultivate the vineyard can establish a correct relationship between man and vine, and obtain healthy and ripe grapes exclusively with natural agronomic interventions. "A" for artisans "artisanal" methods and skills are needed to implement a viticultural and oenological production process that does not modify the original structure of the grapes, and does not alter that of the wine. "A " as in artists only the "artistic" sensitivity of a producer, respectful of his own work and his own ideas, can give life to a great wine where the characteristics of the territory and the vine are exalted