Pizza
MARGHERITA PIZZA
House made red sauce, mozzarella, basil (D) House made red sauce: tomato, pepper, salt, olive oil, basil, onion, garlic$22.00
WHITE PIZZA
BURRATA | PEACHES | SPINACH | AGED BALSAMIC | BASIL$24.00
MIXED MUSHROOM PIZZA
Button mushrooms, mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, arugula, garlic confit, truffle oil (D) Garlic confit: garlic, salt, olive oil$25.00
HOT HONEY & BEET PEPPERONI PIZZA
Marinara, mozzarella, house "pepperoni", hot honey, fresh oregano (D) (G) Beet Pepperoni: Beet, Flour (Contains Gluten)$24.00
ZUCCHINI PIZZA
PEPITA PESTO, CASHEW RICOTTA, ZUCCHINI, HERBS, CHARRED LEMON (V) (N)$24.00
Entrees
PAD THAI
Rice noodles, thai basil, carrot, peanuts, egg, cucumber & carrot slaw, thai dressing. (GF) (N)$21.00
PAPPARDELLE
Basil-walnut pesto, peas, cashew ricotta, pea tendrils, crispy cauliflower, wilted arugula - (V) (N)$21.00
GF SPAGHETTI CARBONARA
BAKON*TM, MAITAKE MUSHROOMS, PARMESAN (VEGAN OPTION AVAILABLE)$24.00
SPRING VEGETABLE & TOFU GREEN CURRY
Forbidden Rice, Asparagus, Fried Tofu, Brocolini, Fresno Chile, Keffir, Thai Basil (V) (GF) (S)$25.00
CAULIFLOWER$23.00
KEBAB
Chunk Foods 'steak' & veggie kebab, Vegan tzatziki, marinated tomato , Harissa, Herbs , Flat Bread (V) (S)$25.00
BUTCHER'S MUSHROOM, QUINOA & BEET BURGER
MUSHROOM & QUINOA PATTY | ONION CONFIT LETTUCE | TOMATOES | SECRET SAUCE | GRUYERE | FINGERLING POTATOES WITH AN HERB MEDLEY$22.00
Salads
SAUTEED GREEN BEANS
CONFIT GARLIC | SHALLOTS | ALMONDS$14.00
CHARRED BROCCOLINI
GREMOLATA PARMESAN$12.00
CAULIFLOWER CACIO E PEPE
Roasted cauliflower, black pepper, pecorino butter sauce (GF) (D)$17.00
SUMMER GEM SALAD
CASTELFRANCO | BLISTERED STONE FRUIT | TOASTED WALNUTS | RED ONION | GOAT CHEESE | THAI BASIL | WHITE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE$18.00
BEET AVOCADO ORANGE
BUCKWHEAT | VEGAN FETA | TANGERINE DRESSING$17.00
SPICY KALE CAESAR
Crispy shallots, toasted almonds, almond parmesan, avocado, breadcrumbs, harissa dressing (N) (V)$17.00
Starters
ARTISANAL CHEESE BOARD
THREE ROTATING CHEESES | FIG MOSTARDA | CANDIED NUTS | PICKLES | DRIED FRUIT | CRACKERS$25.00
MUSHROOM CALAMARI
Oyster mushroom, gf flour, Calabrian aioli (v) (gf) Cilantro garnish$17.00
HUMMUS
CRUDITE, FLATBREAD, ZA'ATAR, OLIVE OIL (V)$18.00
SUMMER BURRATA
SUMMER MELON | CUCUMBER | PICKLED FRESNO CHILE | GRILLED SOURDOUGH$18.00
HEARTS OF PALM CEVICHE
Avocado, heart of palm, lèche de tigre, herb oil, taro chips (V) (GF)$18.00
To-Go Juices
BUT FIRST CELERY 16 Oz
Celery, ginger, lemon, spinach, jicama, pineapple, camu camu$13.00
PLAIN ORANGE JUICE 16 Oz$13.00
PLAIN PINEAPPLE JUICE 16 Oz$13.00
PLAIN GRAPEFRUIT JUICE 16 Oz$13.00
#2 ORANGE JUICE 16 Oz
Tangerine, valencia orange, carrot$13.00
#3 YELLOW JUICE 16 Oz
Pineapple, lemon, jicama$13.00
#4 GREEN JUICE 16 Oz
Green apple, celery, spinach$13.00
#6 WATER FLOWER JUICE 16 Oz
Watermelon, fennel, honeydew, cactus pear, lime, lavender, agave$13.00OUT OF STOCK
#8 HONEY BEE JUICE 16 Oz
Grapefruit, turmeric, yuzu, anjou pear, honey, bee pollen, silver tip white tea$13.00
#10 PURE PASSION JUICE 16 Oz
Passion fruit, pineapple, orange, jicama, raspberry, white peony tea$13.00
#13 GODDESS OF GREEN 16 Oz
Kale, cucumber, green apple, fennel, pineapple, thyme, spirulina$13.00
Smoothies
SOLAR POWER
Avocado, pineapple, coconut, kale, hemp protein, cilantro, coconut water, lemon juice$14.00
BRAZILIAN BLAST
Acai, goji, banana, local berries, almond milk, camu camu.$13.00
BRASS MONKEY
Banana, almond butter, peanut butter, honey, maca.$14.00
7 MINUTES IN HEAVEN
Coconut, dates, almond butter, vanilla, almond milk, tocos (N)$13.00
PEACHY GLOW
FRESH TURMERIC & GINGER, PEACHES, MANGO, COCONUT YOGURT, COCONUT WATER, DATES, BANANA$13.00
Coffee + Tea
AMERICANO
Canyon Coffee - Alentejo Roast$4.00
CAFÉ LATTE$6.00
CAPPUCCINO$6.00
CARDAMOM CHAI
Spiced chai, cinnamon, raw honey, almond milk$7.50
CARDAMOM ROSE LATTE
Espresso, cardamom-rose simple, almond milk (N)$7.00
COLD BREW ICED COFFEE
Canyon Coffee cold brew blend brewed in cold water$5.50
CORTADO$5.00
DRIP COFFEE
Organic Canyon Coffee - Alentejo$4.00
ESPRESSO
Canyon Coffee blend espresso$4.00
FLAT WHITE$6.00
GOLDEN STATE
Bd heirloom turmeric, maple, black pepper, almond milk$7.50
MACCHIATO$5.00
MATCHA MASTER
Matcha, almond milk, honey, bee polen$6.50
MOCHA$7.00
ROSEMARY LATTE$7.00
CARAMEL APPLE LATTE$7.00
MESQUITE LATTE$7.00
SPRING LAVENDER LATTE$6.50
BUTTERFLY LEMONADE$7.00
Elixir Shots
Dessert
Wines
PINOT GRIS SHIELD BTL
Pale straw in colour and full bodied, this distinctive wine has layers of flavour, texture and a fullness characteristic of wines aged on lees. The nose has a perfume of exotic spice, and the palate is round and glassy with flavours of quince and nougat. This is followed by a saline - like minerality, finishing clean and dry.$45.00OUT OF STOCK
VERMENTINO PETITE FERME BLANC BTL
50% Sauvignon Blanc, 50% Vermentino Pale yellow with shiny green tints. The nose, fresh and elegant, is of great aromatic purity, marked by floral notes and white fruit aromas.$36.00OUT OF STOCK
ALBARINO SOTELO ROSALIA BTL$36.00
BIG BASIN ROUSSANNE BTL
Producer: Big Basin Vineyards Region: Santa Cruz Mountains, California Varietal: Roussanne Year: 2017 Winemaker Notes: "White flowers, Meyer lemon zest and a distinctive wet stone minerality tease the nose. All of these flavors are echoed on the palate with not a hint of oak barrel coming through. In this vintage, the clay amphora fermentation and aging definitely amplifies this sense of pure fruit and stone."$36.00
VIONNET BEUR BLANC BTL*
The name 'Beur Blanc' perfectly describes Karim's sense of humour. 100% Chardonnay matured in fiberglass. Very fresh, citrusy and energetic in appearance, this is simply a wine that everyone must enjoy. Dry and delicious. Technical Information Organic / Biodynamic (uncertified) Fermented spontaneously using low-intervention Sulphites: Low sulphites: 15 mg/L Suitable for Vegans and vegetarians Alcohol: 13% Vessel type: Wood - Old oak$40.00
LINDQUIST VIOGNIER CHARDONNAY BTL
This wine is 50% Viognier from the Bien Nacido Vineyard in the Santa Maria Valley, and 50% Chardonnay from the Reeves Vineyard in the Edna Valley. Both sites are cool coastal influenced vineyards. The two wines were fermented and aged separately in neutral French oak barrels for 6 months. The wine went through complete malo, but the sugar fermentation of the Viognier stuck at just slightly off-dry. The Chardonnay was completely dry and balanced the ever so slight sweetness of the finished wine. This is a wine for drinking…delicious, juicy, full of fruit, with that wonderful aromatic of ripe Viognier…honey, peaches, lychee and jasmine! It’s bottled with a screw cap for easy access! Cheers, Bob Lindquist$36.00OUT OF STOCK
11th HOUSE GODELLO BTL
produced as a collaboration between Iría Otero, Zak Elfman and Carlos Lorenzo. It is a blend of 85% Godello, 10% Loureira and 5% Treixadura that matured in barrel with the lees for 10 months. The élevage has marked the wine with aromas of spices and lees, and it's faintly smoky, with herb and yellow fruit flavors. It has a medium-bodied palate that comes through as soft and round, with good ripeness at 13% alcohol. 2,200 bottles produced. It was bottled in November 2020.$36.00
MICHAEL DAVID SAUV BLANC BTL
Sourced from Phillips family vineyards, our Sauvignon Blanc is whole cluster pressed on a gentle cycle to keep phenolics low. The fresh pressed Sauvignon Blanc juice is then cold settled to separate the grape solids, and the clean juice is racked to another tank where it is 100% stainless steel cold fermented at 45 degrees to help retain the wine’s aromas. The wine is then fermented to dryness, creating a crisp, clear, delicious Sauvignon Blanc that we are proud to put our name on. Tasting Notes Our 2023 Michael Sauvignon Blanc opens with vibrant notes of apricot, sliced pear and lemon zest. Clean and light bodied, refreshing flavors of citrus fruit, white peach and honeydew dance on the tongue, carried through by a clean, balanced finish. Pairs great with grilled fish, soft cheeses, and a porch swing on a warm, summer night.$25.00OUT OF STOCK
MUSCAT SYRAH TROUBLE FAIT BTL
Notes Vigneron Marc Barriot has been producing wines in Roussillon since 2004. He sought out ancient vines and uses traditional practices to deliver some truly distinctive wines. Marc uses biodynamic methods, even ploughing by horse, and uses minimal sulfur in his winemaking. The "Le Trouble Fait" is made with Muscat (and a little direct press Sauvignon Blanc and Syrah) and sees 2 weeks of skin contact adding tremendous texture and weight to the wine. *Orange Wine* *Natural Wine*$40.00
ROSATO DI PRIMITIVO LARCHETIPO BTL
Country: Italy Region: Apulia Grape variety: Primitivo Rose Notes: Strawberry The Rosato di Primitivo dell'Archetipo is an elegant, fresh and enveloping rosé wine. Full and full-bodied, it reveals an unexpected drinkability and juice in a closing between softness and flavor. TRIPLE A MEANS: "A" for farmers Only those who directly cultivate the vineyard can establish a correct relationship between man and vine, and obtain healthy and ripe grapes exclusively with natural agronomic interventions. "A" for artisans "artisanal" methods and skills are needed to implement a viticultural and oenological production process that does not modify the original structure of the grapes, and does not alter that of the wine. "A " as in artists only the "artistic" sensitivity of a producer, respectful of his own work and his own ideas, can give life to a great wine where the characteristics of the territory and the vine are exalted$36.00
CASA LASOERRA GUERINA ROSADO GARNACHA BTL
Region: Navarre, Spain Winery: Bodegas Máximo Abete Category: Rosé Wine Grape Variety: Garnacha Vintage: 2021 Alcohol Level: 14% Stopper: Cork$25.00
MICHAEL DAVID ROSE BTL
Tasting Notes Pale pink in color, our 2023 Rosé opens with pomegranate, strawberry and citrus zest interweaving beautifully on the nose. Light in body with vibrant acidity, flavors of grapefruit, yellow peach and melon lead to a crisp, refreshing finish with pleasant fruit notes. Best served chilled on a patio with great company! Alcohol % 12 Acid 0.56g/100ml pH 3.18 Aging Stainless steel, no oak Bottling Date January 22, 2024$25.00OUT OF STOCK
GRENACHE NOIR LIBRE COMME BTL
Tasting: savoury yet juicy, medium-full bodied wine with lovely aromas of polished leather, violets, red cherry, black pepper and almond paste, with firm tannins back and side, gentle, quite cool, elegant. Appellation: Vin de France Cuvée: Libre Comme l’Air Colour: Red Grapes: Grenache Noir 100% About: Means free as the air. This Cuvée was made without any added sulfites for the first time in 2017.$38.00OUT OF STOCK
RED BLEND PETITE FERME ROUGE BTL
These Moroccan grapes are grown in the region of Zaër, at 450 meters altitude and a mere 15km from the sea. A blend of 80% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Carignane and a random contribution of the lost Bordeaux variety Marselan. Familiar aromas and flavors with a little more flash. Dark fruits of blackberries, plums, blueberries and a floral aroma of stargazer Lillies. A nice earthy quality hints at the sand and limestone from the mountainous region.$36.00
SONOMA COAST PINOT NOIR BTL$36.00OUT OF STOCK
DULAN CAB BTL
100% Cabernet Sauvignon from Old Bailey Vineyard in the Paso Robles Willow Creek AVA. Aged for 30 months in French Oak. ABV 14.5%.$36.00OUT OF STOCK
DULAN ZINFANDEL BTL$36.00
CABERNET SAUV CULT WINE BTL
WINEMAKER'S NOTES: Fruit forward with notes of blackberry and cherry coupled with savory aromas such as graphite and baking spices. Blend: 100% Cabernet Sauvignon California$45.00
DAYTRIP STRAWBERRY AMARO LIQUEUR
New York aperitif back of a wine base with a strawberry eau-de-vie blended in, along with many different vibrant vibrant botanicals: nettle, quassia, jasmine, rose, nutmeg fruit… Everything macerated for a few months together before the concoction was filtered and had a bit of sweetness added. Strawberry is front and center stage, with the woodsy and bitter flavors of the quassia afterward. A super fun swap-out for Aperol in a spritz.$40.00