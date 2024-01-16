The “Sorbara” variety of Lambrusco often shows expressive aromatic character and deep flavors, and L’Onesta is no exception. A vivid ruby in the glass, it announces itself with pink fruit and violet aromas. Sour cherry, hibiscus, and raspberry candy accompany a delicate mousse and a touch of tannin on the gentle, herb-tinged finish. Sparkling dry wine, with a characteristic bouquet of violets. Ruby-red color with a dry but gentle finish, light and crisp. An excellent companion with many Italian dishes, especially those including parmesan, prosciutto, or balsamic vinegar. PAIRING: Hot Honey and Beet Pepperoni Pizza, Shakshuka