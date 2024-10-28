The Butcher's Daughter- Brooklyn Brooklyn
Brunch - Online
BRUNCH ENTREES
OG AVOCADO TOAST
Seeded Bread, smashed avocado, cilantro, mustard seeds, sprouts, curry oil, lime (v)$16.50
MUSHROOM TOAST
Oyster mushrooms, mixed market mushroom bechamel, arugula, parmesan$18.50
THE BEST EGG SANDWICH
Harissa Mayo, Cheddar (Real), Smashed Avocado, Kale, Egg (Cooked with Soy Butter), Sourdough Bread. (D)$16.50
LEMON WAFFLE
BERRIES | CITRUS VEGAN CREAM | MAPLE SYRUP$16.50
CHICKEN & WAFFLES
GLUTEN-FREE WAFFLES | CAULIFLOWER WINGS | SCALLIONS | PICKLED ONION | BBQ SAUCE | MAPLE SYRUP$16.50
GREEK STYLE SCRAMBLED EGGS
Three organic eggs, spinach, green onions, feta, olive oil, charred sourdough (d)$18.50
GREEN CHILAQUILES
Avocado, Sour Cream, Organic Eggs, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Beans, Pico De Gallo (d)(gf)$17.00
SURFER'S BURRITO
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, cheddar cheese, avocado, jalapeño crema slaw, salsa quemada (D)$17.50
MYKONOS BREAKFAST
Poached eggs, avocado, mushrooms, arugula, potatoes, olives, whipped green tahini, sourdough slices (D)$19.50
THE COUNTRY BREAKFAST
Buttermilk biscuit, maple sausage (v), eggs, rosemary hashbrowns.$21.50
CALI BLT$18.00
HERB'S PATTY MELT$18.00
BUTCHER'S MUSHROOM, QUINOA & BEET BURGER
MUSHROOM & QUINOA PATTY | ONION CONFIT LETTUCE | TOMATOES | SECRET SAUCE | GRUYERE | FINGERLING POTATOES WITH AN HERB MEDLEY$22.00
BISCUIT SANDWICH
BERRIES | CITRUS VEGAN CREAM | MAPLE SYRUP$12.50
SALADS & BOWLS
COCONUT YOGURT BOWL
Young Thai Coconut Yogurt, Seasonal Fruits, maple Cardamom Granola (v) (gf)$16.00
ACAI BOWL
Maple cardamom granola, banana, seasonal berries, shaved coconut (V) (GF)$15.00
SUMMER GEM SALAD
AVOCADO | HONEY GEM LETTUCE | VEGAN FETA | ORANGE SEGMENTS | PICKLED FENNEL | RADISH | LEMON VINAIGRETTE PISTACHIO | QUINOA-SUNFLOWER SEED CRUMB$17.00
SPICY KALE CAESAR
Crispy shallots, toasted almonds, almond parmesan, avocado, breadcrumbs, harissa dressing (N) (V)$17.00
GARDEN COUS COUS
RED PEPPER | CUCUMBER | BABY KALE | HALLOUMI | GREEN HARISSA | TOASTED ALMONDS$18.00
DAILY SOUP
Daily soup (v) - served with a side of toasted sourdough$10.00
To - go juices
BUT FIRST CELERY 16 Oz
Celery, ginger, lemon, spinach, jicama, pineapple, camu camu$12.75
PLAIN ORANGE JUICE 16 Oz$12.75
PLAIN PINEAPPLE JUICE 16 Oz$12.75
PLAIN GRAPEFRUIT JUICE 16 Oz$12.75OUT OF STOCK
#2 ORANGE JUICE 16 Oz
Tangerine, valencia orange, carrot$12.75
#3 YELLOW JUICE 16 Oz
Pineapple, lemon, jicama$12.75
#4 GREEN JUICE 16 Oz
Green apple, celery, spinach$12.75
#6 WATER FLOWER JUICE 16 Oz
Watermelon, fennel, honeydew, cactus pear, lime, lavender, agave$12.75
#8 HONEY BEE JUICE 16 Oz
Grapefruit, turmeric, yuzu, anjou pear, honey, bee pollen, silver tip white tea$12.75
#10 PURE PASSION JUICE 16 Oz
Passion fruit, pineapple, orange, jicama, raspberry, white peony tea$12.75
#13 GODDESS OF GREEN 16 Oz
Kale, cucumber, green apple, fennel, pineapple, thyme, spirulina$12.75
Smoothies
7 MINUTES IN HEAVEN
Coconut, dates, almond butter, vanilla, almond milk, tocos (N)$13.00
SOLAR POWER
Avocado, pineapple, coconut, kale, hemp protein, cilantro, coconut water, lemon juice$14.00
BRAZILIAN BLAST
Acai, goji, banana, local berries, almond milk, camu camu.$13.00
BRASS MONKEY
Banana, almond butter, peanut butter, honey, maca.$14.00
Coffee + Tea
DRIP COFFEE
Organic Canyon Coffee - Alentejo$4.00
COLD BREW ICED COFFEE
Canyon Coffee cold brew blend brewed in cold water$5.50
ESPRESSO
Canyon Coffee blend espresso$4.00
MESQUITE SHOT$4.00OUT OF STOCK
AMERICANO
Canyon Coffee - Alentejo Roast$4.00
CAPPUCCINO$5.50
CAFÉ LATTE$6.00
FLAT WHITE$5.50
CORTADO$5.00
ROSEMARY LATTE$7.00OUT OF STOCK
CARDAMOM ROSE LATTE
Espresso, cardamom-rose simple, almond milk (N)$6.50
AMALFI TONIC$6.00OUT OF STOCK
MATCHA MASTER
Matcha, almond milk, honey, bee polen$7.00
IMMUNE ROCKET$8.00
GOLDEN STATE
Bd heirloom turmeric, maple, black pepper, almond milk$7.00
MEXICAN CACAO ELIXIR
Raw cacao powder, bd "magic mushroom" powder, maple, cayenne, almond milk$7.00
CARDAMOM CHAI
Spiced chai, cinnamon, raw honey, almond milk$7.00
MUDWATER
MudWtr, Almond Milk, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon$8.00OUT OF STOCK
HOT GOLDEN ELIXIR
Hot water, lemon, yuzu, ginger, honey, echinacea tincture$7.00
TEA LEAVES
ICED TEA
Tea Leaves Black Tea or Lemon Rooibois Tea
WALNUT CACAO LATTE
Raw cacao, maple, walnut, oat milk$7.00
Wines - Online (Brooklyn)
Sparkling
THE BD SAUCY BUBBLES BTL
100% Ugni Blanc Sparkling Brut, fresh and delicate with green apple and citrus flavors PAIRING: Oyster Mushrooms, Green Chilaquiles, Buckwheat Pancakes$35.00
MONTEFRESCO PROSECCO BTL
Montefresco Prosecco: Straw yellow, with balanced fruity notes of lime and grapefruit. Persistent, delightful effervescence with a clean, crisp finish.$21.00
CARAFOLI LA DIVINA LAMBRUSCO ROSE BTL
The “Sorbara” variety of Lambrusco often shows expressive aromatic character and deep flavors, and L’Onesta is no exception. A vivid ruby in the glass, it announces itself with pink fruit and violet aromas. Sour cherry, hibiscus, and raspberry candy accompany a delicate mousse and a touch of tannin on the gentle, herb-tinged finish. Sparkling dry wine, with a characteristic bouquet of violets. Ruby-red color with a dry but gentle finish, light and crisp. An excellent companion with many Italian dishes, especially those including parmesan, prosciutto, or balsamic vinegar. PAIRING: Hot Honey and Beet Pepperoni Pizza, Shakshuka$43.00
BRUNO PAILLARD CHAMPAGNE NV BTL$100.00
White
CANTINE BARBERA 'TIVITTI' INZOLIA BTL$35.00
C&F BERTHIER L'INSTANT SAUV BLANC BTL$39.00
FORLORN HOPE 'QUEEN OF THE SIERRA' WHITE BLEND BTL
Queen of the Sierra: 2021, The 2015 Queen of the Sierra white estate blend was grown on the Rorick Heritage Vineyard in Calaveras County at 2000’ elevation, featuring soils comprised of a layer of schist over dolomite-rich limestone. Composed of Riesling, Chardonnay, and Verdelho, the wine shows all of the aromatic complexity and textural presence that are the hallmarks of wines grown on the limestone of our estate. PAIRING: White Pizza, Avocado Toast$47.00
JOLIE LAIDE 'SES AILES NOIRES' TROUSSEAU GRIS BTL
Troussea Gris: 100% Trousseau Gris from Fanucchi-Wood Road Vineyard in the Russian River Valley of Sonoma County. The Fanucchi-Wood Road Vineyard is dry-farmed and practicing organic, with the Trousseau Gris block dating to 1981. The fruit was foot crushed and left to macerate on skins for three days before being pressed to neutral puncheons and stainless steel for fermentation. The wine was matured in neutral puncheons before bottling. 12.4% abv.$50.00
Orange
Rose
DAY WINES 'LEMONADE' P. NOIR ROSE BTL
Lemonade Rose: 2023, Pinot Noir (88%) and Gamay (12%) from organically farmed vineyards in the Willamette Valley, and Applegate Valley of Southern Oregon. The fruit was harvested from a variety of unique vineyard sites, making for a bright, juicy, and multidimensional rosé. The grapes were gently pressed, settled, and racked to stainless steel for native fermentation, with no additions other than minimal SO2 at bottling. PAIRING: White Pizza, Coconut Yogurt$39.00
CHATEAU PIGOUDET CLASSIQUE GRENACHE ROSE BTL$39.00
Red
NADA GUISEPPE NEBBIOLO BTL
Nebbiolo: 2021, From 0.8ha between two crus, Marcarini and Casot, both with the commune of Treiso, at 350m. The oldest vines were planted in 1980 and the youngest in 2012. Marcarini is exposed to the southeast whereas Casot faces southwest. PAIRING: Margherita Pizza, Country Breakfast$47.00
ROGUE VINE GRAND ITATA TINTO BTL$29.00
SIERRA DE TOLONO RAPOSO TEMPRANILLO BTL$49.00