Shareables
- Warmed Olives
House Marinated, Mediterranean Herbs. Vegan. Gluten Free.$6.75
- Cheese Plate
Selection of three artisan cheeses and accoutrements, toasted focaccia (D)$24.25
- Vegan Cheese Plate
ASSORTMENT OF BROOKLYN’S RIND VEGAN CHEESES (S)(N) either served with BERRY CHUTNEY | PICKLED CAULIFLOWER| GLUTEN FREE CRACKERS| TOASTED FOCACCIA$30.75
- Carrot Hummus
Hibiscus Onion, Radish, Pickled Carrot & Cauliflower, Cucumber, Focaccia (v)$17.50
- Burrata
Confit Winter Squash, Fresh Apples, Chives, Herb Oil, Focaccia (D)$21.00
Veggies & Leaves
- Daily Soup
Daily soup special is based on the season. (V)$15.25
- Broccolini
Cashew Ricotta, Lemon, Urfa (V) (N)$15.25
- Mixed Mushrooms
Garlic, Parsley (GF)$15.25
- Rosemary Potatoes$9.75
- Spicy Kale Caesar Salad
Marinated Kale, Spicy Caesar Dressing, Almond Parmesan, Sliced Almonds, Fried Red Onions, Breadcrumbs, Sliced Avocado$18.75
- Little Gem Salad
Little gem lettuce, granny smith apples, fennel, avocado, red onion, dukkah, green goddess dressing, herbs (N) (GF) (V)$19.75
Mains
- Pad Thai
Rice noodle, tamari Thai sauce, scrambled egg, mint, carrot-cucumber slaw, peanut, sesame, lime (N) (S) (GF)$24.25
- Green Coconut Curry
Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Cilantro, Lime, Togarashi Crunch, Sesame, House-Made Flatbread. Vegan.$24.25
- Potato Gnocchi
IMPOSSIBLE ITALIAN SAUSAGE | SUMMER GREEN VEGGIES | WHITE WINE | FRESNO CHILLIES (V)(S)$24.25
- Mushroom Squash Carbonara
Zucchini Noodles, Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Adzuki Bacon Bits, Seasoned Bread Crumbs, Cashew Ricotta, Vegan Carbonara Sauce$21.00
- The Butcher's Burger
Vegan Brioche Bun, Beet + Akua Kelp Patty* Burger, Guryere, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Harissa, Aioli, Dijon, & Truffle chips Beet & kelp patty*: beets, carrots, onion, garlic, garlic powder, chickpea flour, coriander, green curry, herbs de provence, kelp burger, salt. Akua Kelp Mix : Kelp, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Crimini Mushrooms, Pea Protein, Black Beans, Quinoa, Organic Coconut Aminos (Organic Coconut Nectar, Organic Pure Coconut Blossom Sap, Natural Unrefined Sea Salt), Potato Starch, Nutritional Yeast, Tomato Powder, Chickpea Flour, Pea Starch, Spices, Konjac, Agar$22.00
- Margherita Pizza
Cauliflower Crust, House Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil (GF) (Egg)$17.50
- Mushroom Pizza$21.00
Juices, Elixirs, Smoothies & Other N/A Beverages
- 01 - Red (16oz)
Beets, Anjou Pear and Ginger$14.25
- 02 - Orange (16oz)
Tangerine, Valencia Orange and Carrot$14.25
- 03 - Yellow (16oz)
Pineapple, Lemon and Jicama$14.25
- 04 - Green (16oz)
Celery, Spinach and Green Apple$14.25
- 06 - Water Flower (16oz)
Watermelon, Fennel, Honeydew, Cactus, Pear, Lime, Lavender and Agave$14.25
- 08 - Honey Bee (16oz)
Grapefruit, Turmeric, Yuzu, Kumquat, Anjou Pear, Honey and Bee Pollen$14.25
- 10- Pure Passion (16oz)
Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Orange and White Silvertip$14.25
- 13 - Goddess of Green (16oz)
Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Fennel, Pineapple, Thyme and Spirulina$14.25
- 7 Minutes in Heaven
Coconut, Dates, Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Vanilla, Tocos$14.25
- Brass Monkey
Bananas, Almond Butter, Peanut Butter, Agave, Almond Milk, Maca Root Powder$14.25
- Brazilian Blast
Acai, Bananas, Mixed Berries, Goji Berries, Almond Milk, Anima Mundi Forbidden Fruit Powder$14.25
- Hot Golden Elixir
Lemon* Ginger* Honey* Yuzu* Echinecea tincture* Water*$6.75
- Iced Vitality
Liquid Vitality Shot ,Sparkling water and Mint$5.50
- Liquid Vitality
Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Yuzu, Echinacea Tincture$4.50
- OUT OF STOCKMango Lassi
Mango, Coconut, Pressed Lime, Bee Pollen, TurmericOUT OF STOCK$14.25
- Raw Coconut Water
Pressed Coconut Water$9.75
- Reboot (16oz) - TA ONLY
Celery, Pineapple, Ginger, Honey Dew, Cilantro, Anima Mundi Moringa Powder$13.25
- Revitalize Smoothie
Apple, Banana, Beet, Lime, Dates, Coconut Yogurt$14.25
- Solar Power
Avocado, Pineapple, Coconut, Kale, Hemp Powder, Cilantro, Coconut Water$14.25
- Squeezed Root
Fresh Squeezed Ginger Root$5.50
- Vampire Slayer
Ginger, Lemon, Garlic, Cayenne$5.50
Coffees/Tea
- Americano$5.00
- Cafe Latte$6.75
- Cappuccino$6.75
- Cold Brew$5.50
- Drip Coffee$4.50
- Espresso$5.00
- Flat White$5.50
- Cortado$5.50
- Macchiato$5.50
- Golden State
Turmeric, Maple Syrup, Almond Milk, Black Pepper$6.75
- Mexican Cacao Elixir
Anima Mundi Magic Mushroom Powder, Cacao, Maple Syrup, Almond Milk, Cayenne Powder$6.75
- Cardamom Chai
Spiced Chai, Honey, Almond Milk$6.75
- Matcha Master
Matcha Powder, Honey, Almond Milk$6.75
- Hot Golden Elixir
Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Yuzu, Echinacea Tincture, Hot Water$5.50
- Moroccan Mint Tea
Fresh Mint & Lemon$4.50
- Iced Tea
Unsweetened Black Tea$5.00
- Rare Tea
Choice Of Tea$6.75
Pastries
Dry Goods
- Butchers Daughter Buckwheat Pancake Mix$11.00
- Butchers Daughter Maple Cardamom Granola$16.50
- Canyon Beachwood Coffee Beans
Locally Roasted.$21.00
- Cookie Dough
Vegan$7.75
- Magic! Trail Mix
BD ‘Magic Mushroom’ adaptogenic, raw cacao, buckwheat granola (gf), roasted pepitas, roasted pistachios, roasted almonds, white chocolate, sea salt, dehydrated raspberries 5% of sales will go to March Fourth$18.00
- The Butcher's Daughter Olive Oil
BD's signature extra virgin olive oil$23.00