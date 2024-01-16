The Butcher's Daughter- Brooklyn Brooklyn
♻️Eco-friendly Packaging
- OUT OF STOCKUse DeliverZero containers, please
Fight climate change and reduce waste; get your order in returnable, reusable containers. Return the containers to any DeliverZero drop point or at your door within 3 weeks, and the containers will be thoroughly sanitized and reused. We will need to share certain info such as phone, email, and names with DeliverZero. DeliverZero provides its service in accordance with the terms available at www.deliverzero.com/terms and will process your personal information in accordance with its privacy policy available at www.deliverzero.com/privacy.OUT OF STOCK$0.99
All Day Breakfast
- Acai Bowl
Acai, Banana, House Made Maple Cardamon Granola, Seasonal Fruit, Chia Seed Pudding, Coconut Shavings (V) (GF)$16.50
- Avocado Toast
Sourdough, Smashed Avocado, Turmeric Pickled Shallots, Pickled Mustard Seeds, Radish, Cilantro (V)$19.75
- Avocado Toast Benedict
Sourdough, Smashed Avocado, Pickled Mustard Seed, Hollandaise, Poached Eggs (D)$27.50
- Butcher's Waffle
Poached Pears | Vegan Cinnamon Sugar Butter | Coconut Whipped Cream | Lime Zest (V) (GF)$21.00
- Butterfly Bowl
Coconut Yogurt, Butterfly Pea Flower, Maple Cardamon Granola, Chia Seed Pudding, Seasonal Fruit (V)(GF) -----------> *A Portion of the Proceeds Go Towards March Fourth$17.00
- Carrot Lox
Sesame Bagel, Capers, Dill, Everything Spice, Vegan Scallion Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato (S)$18.75
- Country Breakfast
Two Over Easy Eggs, Impossible Sausage, Buttermilk Biscuit, Roasted Potatoes, Broiled Tomato (S) (GF) (Dairy)$22.00
- Surfer's Burrito
Egg, Roasted Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Jalapeño Crema, Cabbage Slaw, Salsa Quemada (S)(D)$19.75
- The Best Egg Sandwich
Croissant, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Kale, Harissa Aioli, Smashed Avocado (D)$17.50
- Truffle Egg Toast
Scrambled Eggs, Truffle Oil, Cashew Creme Fraiche, Toasted Sourdough, Thyme (N)$19.75
Veggies & Leaves
- Burrata
Confit Winter Squash, Fresh Apples, Chives, Herb Oil, Focaccia (D)$21.00
- Carrot Hummus
Hibiscus Onion, Radish, Pickled Carrot & Cauliflower, Cucumber, Focaccia (v)$17.50
- Daily Soup
Daily soup special is based on the season. (V)$15.25
- Little Gem Salad
Little gem lettuce, granny smith apples, fennel, avocado, red onion, dukkah, green goddess dressing, herbs (N) (GF) (V)$19.75
- Spicy Kale Caesar Salad
Marinated Kale, Spicy Caesar Dressing, Almond Parmesan, Sliced Almonds, Fried Red Onions, Breadcrumbs, Sliced Avocado$18.75
Mains & Plates
- B.L.A.T.
Crispy Rice Paper Bacon, Arugula, Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil Mayo, Avocado, Sourdough. Vegan. Soy.$18.75
- Margherita Pizza
Cauliflower Crust, House Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil (GF) (Egg)$17.50
- The Butcher's Burger
Vegan Brioche Bun, Beet + Akua Kelp Patty* Burger, Guryere, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Harissa, Aioli, Dijon, & Truffle chips Beet & kelp patty*: beets, carrots, onion, garlic, garlic powder, chickpea flour, coriander, green curry, herbs de provence, kelp burger, salt. Akua Kelp Mix : Kelp, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Crimini Mushrooms, Pea Protein, Black Beans, Quinoa, Organic Coconut Aminos (Organic Coconut Nectar, Organic Pure Coconut Blossom Sap, Natural Unrefined Sea Salt), Potato Starch, Nutritional Yeast, Tomato Powder, Chickpea Flour, Pea Starch, Spices, Konjac, Agar$22.00
- Warm Grain Bowl
Roasted Carrots, Squash, Quinoa, Avocado Harissa, Dates, Pistachio, Citrus Vinaigrette (V) (N)$19.75
Juices, Elixirs & Smoothies
- 01 - Red (16oz)
Beets, Anjou Pear and Ginger$14.25
- 02 - Orange (16oz)
Tangerine, Valencia Orange and Carrot$14.25
- 03 - Yellow (16oz)
Pineapple, Lemon and Jicama$14.25
- 04 - Green (16oz)
Celery, Spinach and Green Apple$14.25
- 06 - Water Flower (16oz)
Watermelon, Fennel, Honeydew, Cactus, Pear, Lime, Lavender and Agave$14.25
- 08 - Honey Bee (16oz)
Grapefruit, Turmeric, Yuzu, Kumquat, Anjou Pear, Honey and Bee Pollen$14.25
- 10- Pure Passion (16oz)
Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Orange and White Silvertip$14.25
- 13 - Goddess of Green (16oz)
Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Fennel, Pineapple, Thyme and Spirulina$14.25
- 7 Minutes in Heaven
Coconut, Dates, Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Vanilla, Tocos$14.25
- Brass Monkey
Bananas, Almond Butter, Peanut Butter, Agave, Almond Milk, Maca Root Powder$14.25
- Brazilian Blast
Acai, Bananas, Mixed Berries, Goji Berries, Almond Milk, Anima Mundi Forbidden Fruit Powder$14.25
- Hot Golden Elixir
Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Yuzu, Echinecea tincture and Hot Water$6.75
- Iced Vitality
Liquid Vitality Shot ,Sparkling water and Mint$5.50
- Liquid Vitality
Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Yuzu, Echinacea Tincture$4.50
- OUT OF STOCKMango Lassi
Mango, Coconut, Pressed Lime, Bee Pollen, TurmericOUT OF STOCK$14.25
- Raw Coconut Water
Pressed Coconut Water$9.75
- Reboot (16oz) - TA ONLY
Celery, Pineapple, Ginger, Honey Dew, Cilantro, Anima Mundi Moringa Powder$13.25
- Revitalize Smoothie
Apple, Banana, Beet, Lime, Dates, Coconut Yogurt$14.25
- Solar Power
Avocado, Pineapple, Coconut, Kale, Hemp Powder, Cilantro, Coconut Water$14.25
- Squeezed Root
Fresh Squeezed Ginger Root$5.50
- Vampire Slayer
Ginger, Lemon, Garlic, Cayenne$5.50
Coffees/Tea
- Americano$5.00
- Cafe Latte$6.75
- Cappuccino$6.75
- Cold Brew$5.50
- OUT OF STOCKDrip CoffeeOUT OF STOCK$4.50
- Espresso$5.00
- Flat White$5.50
- Cortado$5.50
- Macchiato$5.50
- Golden State
Turmeric, Maple Syrup, Almond Milk, Black Pepper$6.75
- Mexican Cacao Elixir
Anima Mundi Magic Mushroom Powder, Cacao, Maple Syrup, Almond Milk, Cayenne Powder$6.75
- Cardamom Chai
Spiced Chai, Honey, Almond Milk$6.75
- Matcha Master
Matcha Powder, Honey, Almond Milk$6.75
- Moroccan Mint Tea
Fresh Mint & Lemon$4.50
- Iced Tea
Unsweetened Black Tea$5.00
- Rare Tea
Choice Of Tea$6.75
Pastries
Desserts
Extras
- Broccolini
Cashew Ricotta, Lemon, Urfa (V) (N)$15.25
- Egg$3.25
- Fennel Sausage$5.50
- Mixed Mushrooms
Garlic, Parsley (GF)$15.25
- Raw Vegetables$5.50
- Seasonal Fruit Bowl$6.75
- Side Salad$6.75
- Sliced Avocado$3.25
- Smashed Avocado$3.25
- Toast$2.25
- Tofu Scramble$3.25
- Two Scrambled Eggs + Toast
9 Grain Toast$11.00
- Quinoa$4.00
Dry Goods
- Butchers Daughter Buckwheat Pancake Mix$11.00
- Butchers Daughter Maple Cardamom Granola$16.50
- Canyon Beachwood Coffee Beans
Locally Roasted.$21.00
- Cookie Dough
Vegan$7.75
- Magic! Trail Mix
BD ‘Magic Mushroom’ adaptogenic, raw cacao, buckwheat granola (gf), roasted pepitas, roasted pistachios, roasted almonds, white chocolate, sea salt, dehydrated raspberries 5% of sales will go to March Fourth$18.00
- Peach Jam w/ brown sugar$13.25
- Peach Jam w/ brown sugar$13.25
- Rhubarb Jam with Cherry Retail$13.25
- The Butcher's Daughter Olive Oil
BD's signature extra virgin olive oil$23.00