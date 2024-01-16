The Butcher's Daughter- Brooklyn Brooklyn
Breakfast
- SURFER'S BURRITO
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, cheddar cheese, avocado, jalapeño crema slaw, salsa quemada (D)$18.00
- THE BEST EGG SANDWICH
Harissa Mayo, Cheddar (Real), Smashed Avocado, Kale, Egg (Cooked with Soy Butter), Sourdough Bread. (D)$16.00
- OG AVOCADO TOAST
Seeded Bread, smashed avocado, cilantro, mustard seeds, sprouts, curry oil, lime (v)$18.00
- MYKONOS BREAKFAST
Poached eggs, avocado, mushrooms, arugula, potatoes, olives, whipped green tahini, sourdough slices (D)$20.00
- THE COUNTRY BREAKFAST
Buttermilk biscuit, maple sausage (v), eggs, rosemary hashbrowns.$20.00
- BUTTERFLY BOWL
Young Thai coconut, butterfly pea powder, chia seed pudding, maple cardamom granola, seasonal fruits (V) (GF)$17.00
- ACAI BOWL
Maple cardamom granola, banana, seasonal berries, shaved coconut (V) (GF)$15.00
Entrees
- CLASSIC BUTCHER'S BURGER
Beet & Akua kelp patty, tomato, arugula, caramelized onion, harissa mayo, Gruyère, Dijon, brioche bun, truffle potato chips (D)$20.00
- BASIL BLT
Rice paper "bacon", avocado, arugula, tomato, basil mayo, toasted sourdough (D) (S)$17.00
- PASTRAMI TOFU SANDWICH
Yuba, house made sauerkraut, gruyère, Russian dressing, sourdough (V) (S)$18.00
- SPICY KALE CAESAR
Crispy shallots, toasted almonds, almond parmesan, avocado, breadcrumbs, harissa dressing (N) (V)$17.00
- AVOCADO & APPLE SALAD
Gem lettuce, apples, avocado, pistachios, feta, dill dressing (D) (N)$17.00
- GARDEN COUS COUS
Red pepper, zucchini, halloumi, dates, pine nuts, green harissa (D) (N)$18.00
- MEDITERRANEAN FALAFEL
Whipped eggplant, gem lettuce, olives, tzatziki, tahini, flatbread (N) (S) (GF)$18.00
- PAD THAI
Rice noodles, thai basil, carrot, peanuts, egg, cucumber & carrot slaw, thai dressing. (GF) (N)$21.00
- CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP
Yuba, Cucumber- Carrot Slaw, Lettuce, Pickled Shallots, Chipotle Aioli, Truffle Chips$17.00
- CAPRESE SANDWICH$18.00
Appetizers
Smoothies
- 7 MINUTES IN HEAVEN
Coconut, dates, almond butter, vanilla, almond milk, tocos (N)$13.00
- SOLAR POWER
Spinach, parsley, pineapple, mango, cucumber, lemon, green apple, omega 3 oil.$13.00
- BRAZILIAN BLAST
Acai, goji, banana, local berries, almond milk, camu camu.$13.00
- BRASS MONKEY
Banana, almond butter, peanut butter, honey, maca.$13.00
- REVITALIZED & ENERGIZED
Apple, Banana, Beet, Lime, Date, Coconut Yogurt, Hibiscus Tea, Anima Mundi x BD Forbidden Fruit Powder$13.00
To-Go Juices
- REBOOT JUICE 16 Oz
Celery, pineapple, ginger, honey dew, cilantro, bd mornings "daily greens"$13.00
- PLAIN ORANGE JUICE 16 Oz$13.00
- PLAIN PINEAPPLE JUICE 16 Oz$13.00
- PLAIN GRAPEFRUIT JUICE 16 Oz$13.00
- #1 RED JUICE 16 Oz
Beets, anjou pear, ginger$13.00
- #2 ORANGE JUICE 16 Oz
Tangerine, valencia orange, carrot$13.00
- #3 YELLOW JUICE 16 Oz
Pineapple, lemon, jicama$13.00
- #4 GREEN JUICE 16 Oz
Green apple, celery, spinach$13.00
- #8 HONEY BEE JUICE 16 Oz
Grapefruit, turmeric, yuzu, kumquat, anjou pear, honey, bee pollen$13.00
- #10 PURE PASSION JUICE 16 Oz
Passion fruit, jicama, pineapple, yuzu, orange, raspberry$13.00
- #13 GODDESS OF GREEN 16 Oz
Kale, cucumber, green apple, fennel, pineapple, thyme, spirulina$13.00
Coffee + Tea
- CARDAMOM ROSE LATTE
Espresso, cardamom rose simple syrup, almond milk$7.00
- DRIP COFFEE
Canyon Coffee Beachwood blend$4.00
- COLD BREW ICED COFFEE
Canyon Coffee cold brew blend brewed in cold water$5.00
- ESPRESSO
Canyon Coffee blend espresso$4.50
- CAPPUCCINO$6.00
- FLAT WHITE$6.00
- CORTADO$5.00
- AMERICANO$4.00
- GOLDEN STATE
Bd heirloom turmeric, maple, black pepper, almond milk$6.00
- MEXICAN CACAO ELIXIR
Raw cacao powder, bd "magic mushroom" powder, maple, cayenne, almond milk$6.00
- CARDAMOM CHAI
Spiced chai, cinnamon, raw honey, almond milk$6.00
- MATCHA MASTER
Matcha, almond milk$6.00
- WALNUT CACAO LATTE
Raw cacao, maple, walnut, oat milk$6.00
- HOT GOLDEN ELIXIR
Hot water, lemon, yuzu, ginger, honey, echinacea tincture$6.00
- ICED TEA
Pastries
- CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
ON BRUNCH / DAYTIME / EVENING$3.50
- BROWNIE
ON BRUNCH / DAYTIME / EVENING$4.50
- BUTTERMILK BISCUIT$4.00
- VEGAN CROISSANT
ON BRUNCH / DAYTIME / EVENING$5.00
- BANANA BREAD
ON BRUNCH / DAYTIME / EVENING$5.00
- MOCHA POWER BAR
ON BRUNCH / DAYTIME / EVENING$4.50
- ASSORTED PASTRIES
- LEMON ROOIBOS CAKE$5.00
- HERB AND CHEDDAR SCONE$5.00
- STRAWBERRY MUFFIN$5.00