THANKSGIVING MORNING BREAKFAST PACKAGE

This is a pre-order catering package. (SERVES 4 PEOPLE) Pick up time Wednesday 11.27 between 8:30 am - 9 pm Thursday 11.28 between 8:30 am - 11:30 am Please allow 2 days lead time for kitchen preparation. Add your desired pick up time and date in the Special Instruction so we can coordinate with our team Package Inclusive of: Blueberry Muffins Pumpkin Bread (GF) Matcha Scones (V, GF) Overnight Oats (V) (GF) Coconut Yogurt Parfait (V) (GF) Seasonal Fruit Platter (V) (GF) Blueberry Cardamom Granola (V) (GF) Artisanal Sourdough (V) with preserves and butter (V) COLD PRESSED JUICE FLIGHT #4, #2, #6, #10