The Butcher's Daughter - West Village West Village
Appetizers
- MUSHROOM CALAMARI
Oyster mushroom, gf flour, Calabrian aioli (v) (gf) Cilantro garnish$17.00
- SUMMER SQUASH$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- WATERMELON TOSTADA
Watermelon, Avocado Puree, Cucumber, Sesame, Pickled Chili, Lime (v)(gf)(s)$16.00
- WARM BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
Served with housemade preserves, vegan butter$10.00OUT OF STOCK
BRUNCH ENTREES
- BAGEL CREAM CHEESE
ON BRUNCH / DAYTIME$13.00
- BASIL BLT
Rice paper "bacon", avocado, arugula, tomato, basil mayo, toasted sourdough (D) (S)$18.00
- CAPRESE SANDWICH
Burrata, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Arugula, Sunflower pesto, Toasted Sourdough, Truffle Chips (d)$17.00
- CLASSIC BUTCHER'S BURGER
Beet & Akua kelp patty, tomato, arugula, caramelized onion, harissa mayo, Gruyère, Dijon, brioche bun, truffle potato chips (D)$21.00
- CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP
Yuba, Cucumber- Carrot Slaw, Lettuce, Pickled Shallots, Chipotle Aioli, Truffle Chips (v)(s)$18.00
- GREEN CHILAQUILES
Avocado, Sour Cream, Organic Eggs, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Beans, Pico De Gallo (d)(gf)$17.00
- JACKFRUIT CRAB CAKE BENEDICT
Organic Poached Egg, Vegan Saffron Hollandaise, Seasonal Green Salad. Crab Cake: jackfruit, sriracha, sweet potato, quinoa, cumin, coriander$19.00
- MYKONOS BREAKFAST
ON BRUNCH / DAYTIME$20.00
- OG AVOCADO TOAST
Seeded Bread, smashed avocado, cilantro, mustard seeds, sprouts, curry oil, lime (v)$18.00
- PASTRAMI TOFU SANDWICH
Yuba, house made sauerkraut, gruyère, Russian dressing, sourdough (D) (S)$18.00
- POPPY SEED WAFFLE
Raspberries, orange vegan butter, whipped vegan cream (V) (GF)$18.00
- SURFER'S BURRITO
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, cheddar cheese, avocado, jalapeño crema slaw, salsa quemada (D)$18.50
- THE BEST EGG SANDWICH
Harissa Mayo, Cheddar (Real), Smashed Avocado, Kale, Egg (Cooked with Soy Butter), Sourdough Bread. (D)$16.50
- THE COUNTRY BREAKFAST
Buttermilk biscuit, maple sausage (v), eggs, rosemary hashbrowns.$21.50
SALADS
- ACAI BOWL
Maple cardamom granola, banana, seasonal berries, shaved coconut (V) (GF)$16.00
- SPICY KALE CAESAR
Crispy shallots, toasted almonds, almond parmesan, avocado, breadcrumbs, harissa dressing (N) (V)$17.00
- WEEKEND COUS COUS$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- COCONUT YOGURT BOWL
Young Thai Coconut Yogurt, Seasonal Fruits, maple Cardamom Granola (v) (gf)$17.00
Pastries
- BANANA BREAD
ON BRUNCH / DAYTIME / EVENING$5.00
- BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
oat, blueberry$4.00
- BROWNIE (N)
ON BRUNCH / DAYTIME / EVENING Contains Nuts, Peanuts.$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- BUTTERMILK BISCUIT$4.00
- CARROT CAKE$4.00
- CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE (V) (GF)
ON BRUNCH / DAYTIME / EVENING$4.00
- CROISSANT
ON BRUNCH / DAYTIME / EVENING$4.00
- GLUTEN FREE BREAD LOAF
Contains eggs$12.00
- HERB AND CHEDDAR SCONE$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- SEED BREAD LOAF$10.00
- SOURDOUGH BREAD LOAF
Homemade sourdough$10.00
- TOMATO SCALLION SCONE$5.00OUT OF STOCK
To - go juices
- REBOOT JUICE 16 Oz
Celery, pineapple, ginger, honey dew, cilantro, bd mornings "daily greens"$12.75OUT OF STOCK
- PLAIN ORANGE JUICE 16 Oz$12.75OUT OF STOCK
- PLAIN PINEAPPLE JUICE 16 Oz$12.75OUT OF STOCK
- PLAIN GRAPEFRUIT JUICE 16 Oz$12.75OUT OF STOCK
- #1 RED JUICE 16 Oz
Beets, anjou pear, ginger$12.75OUT OF STOCK
- #2 ORANGE JUICE 16 Oz
Tangerine, valencia orange, carrot$12.75OUT OF STOCK
- #3 YELLOW JUICE 16 Oz
Pineapple, lemon, jicama$12.75OUT OF STOCK
- #4 GREEN JUICE 16 Oz
Green apple, celery, spinach$12.75
- #6 WATER FLOWER JUICE 16 Oz
Watermelon, fennel, honeydew, cactus pear, lime, lavender, agave$12.75OUT OF STOCK
- #8 HONEY BEE JUICE 16 Oz
Grapefruit, turmeric, yuzu, kumquat, anjou pear, honey, bee pollen$12.75OUT OF STOCK
- #10 PURE PASSION JUICE 16 Oz
Passion fruit, jicama, pineapple, yuzu, orange, raspberry$12.75OUT OF STOCK
- #13 GODDESS OF GREEN 16 Oz
Kale, cucumber, green apple, fennel, pineapple, thyme, spirulina$12.75OUT OF STOCK
Smoothies
- 7 MINUTES IN HEAVEN
Coconut, dates, almond butter, vanilla, almond milk, tocos (N)$13.00
- SOLAR POWER
Spinach, parsley, pineapple, mango, cucumber, lemon, green apple, omega 3 oil.$13.00
- BRAZILIAN BLAST
Acai, goji, banana, local berries, almond milk, camu camu.$13.00
- BRASS MONKEY
Banana, almond butter, peanut butter, honey, maca.$13.00
- REVITALIZED & ENERGIZED
Apple, Banana, Beet, Lime, Date, Coconut Yogurt, Hibiscus Tea, Anima Mundi x BD Forbidden Fruit Powder$13.00
Coffee + Tea
- AMERICANO
Canyon Coffee - Alentejo Roast$4.00
- CAFÉ LATTE$6.00
- CAPPUCCINO$6.00
- CARDAMOM CHAI
Spiced chai, cinnamon, raw honey, almond milk$7.00
- CARDAMOM ROSE LATTE
Espresso, cardamom rose simple syrup, whole milk$7.00
- COLD BREW ICED COFFEE
Canyon Coffee cold brew blend brewed in cold water$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- CORTADO$5.00
- DRIP COFFEE
Organic Canyon Coffee - Alentejo$4.00
- ESPRESSO
Canyon Coffee blend espresso$4.00
- FLAT WHITE$5.00
- GOLDEN STATE
Bd heirloom turmeric, maple, black pepper, almond milk$7.00
- ICED TEA
Tea Leaves Black Tea or Lemon Rooibois Tea
- MATCHA MASTER
Matcha, almond milk, honey, bee polen$7.00
- MEXICAN CACAO ELIXIR
Raw cacao powder, bd "magic mushroom" powder, maple, cayenne, almond milk$7.00
- MUDWATER
MudWtr, Almond Milk, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- WALNUT CACAO LATTE
Raw cacao, maple, walnut, oat milk$6.00
- CAFE MOJITO
Homemade mint syrup, double shot espresso, almond milk, vegan whipped cream$7.50OUT OF STOCK
- MATCHA MOJITO
Homemade mint syrup, matcha, almond milk, vegan whipped cream, bee pollen$7.50OUT OF STOCK
Desserts
