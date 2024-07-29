The Butcher's Daughter- Nolita Nolita - Restaurant
Pizza
- HOT HONEY & BEET PEPPERONI PIZZA
Marinara, mozzarella, house "pepperoni", hot honey, fresh oregano (D) Beet Pepperoni: Beet, Flour$24.00
- MARGHERITA PIZZA
House made red sauce, mozzarella, basil (D) House made red sauce: tomato, pepper, salt, olive oil, basil, onion, garlic$22.00
- MIXED MUSHROOM PIZZA
Button mushrooms, mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, arugula, garlic confit, truffle oil (D) Garlic confit: garlic, salt, olive oil$25.00
- SPICY ITALIAN PIZZA
Arrabiata Sauce, Impossible Sausage, Burrata, Oregano, Broccoli Rabe (D) (S)$25.00
- WHITE PIZZA PEACHES
Peaches, Feta, Mozzarella, Aged Balsamic, Walnuts, Caramelized Onions, Escarole (d)(n)$25.00
- ZUCCHINI PIZZA
Cashew ricotta, soft herbs, arugula, grilled lemon (D) (N)$24.00
Entrees
- CAULIFLOWER CACIO E PEPE
Roasted cauliflower, black pepper, pecorino butter sauce (GF) (D)$17.00
- CAULIFLOWER STEAK
Ancient Grains, White Bean Puree, Smoked Tomato Vinaigrette, Green Beans, Tahini, Harissa, Almonds (v)(gf)(n)$26.00
- CHARRED WHOLE ARTICHOKE
Served with lemon aioli (GF)$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- CLASSIC BUTCHER'S BURGER
Beet & Akua kelp patty, tomato, arugula, caramelized onion, harissa mayo, Gruyère, Dijon, brioche bun, truffle potato chips (D)$21.00
- FUSILLI
Walnut lentil bolognese, cashew ricotta, mint (N)$25.00
- GRILLED BROCCOLINI
Preserved lemon gremolata, parmesan (GF)$10.50
- PAD THAI
Rice noodles, thai basil, carrot, peanuts, egg, cucumber & carrot slaw, thai dressing. (GF) (N)$21.00
- PAPPARDELLE
Arugula sauce, snap peas, English peas, parmesan reggiano (D)$25.00
- SUMMER CORN RIBS
Harissa Mayo, Cotija (d)(gf)$15.00
Salads
Appetizers
- BURRATA
heirloom tomatoes, stone fruits, sourdough (D)$19.50
- GREEN GODDESS HUMMUS
Za'atar, crudité, flatbread (V)$18.00
- HEARTS OF PALM CEVICHE
Avocado, heart of palm, lèche de tigre, herb oil, taro chips (V) (GF)$18.00
- MARINATED & ROASTED OLIVES$10.00
- MUSHROOM CALAMARI
Oyster mushroom, gf flour, Calabrian aioli (v) (gf) Cilantro garnish$17.00
- TRUFFLED CHIPS & LENTIL CAVIAR$12.00
- WATERMELON TOSTADA
Watermelon, Avocado Puree, Cucumber, Sesame, Pickled Chili, Lime (v)(gf)(s)$16.00
To-Go Juices
- REBOOT JUICE 16 Oz
Celery, pineapple, ginger, honey dew, cilantro, bd mornings "daily greens"$12.75
- PLAIN ORANGE JUICE 16 Oz$12.75
- PLAIN PINEAPPLE JUICE 16 Oz$12.75
- PLAIN GRAPEFRUIT JUICE 16 Oz$12.75
- #1 RED JUICE 16 Oz
Beets, anjou pear, ginger$12.75
- #2 ORANGE JUICE 16 Oz
Tangerine, valencia orange, carrot$12.75
- #3 YELLOW JUICE 16 Oz
Pineapple, lemon, jicama$12.75
- #4 GREEN JUICE 16 Oz
Green apple, celery, spinach$12.75
- #6 WATER FLOWER JUICE 16 Oz
Watermelon, fennel, honeydew, cactus pear, lime, lavender, agave$12.75
- #8 HONEY BEE JUICE 16 Oz
Grapefruit, turmeric, yuzu, kumquat, anjou pear, honey, bee pollen$12.75
- #10 PURE PASSION JUICE 16 Oz
Passion fruit, jicama, pineapple, yuzu, orange, raspberry$12.75
- #13 GODDESS OF GREEN 16 Oz
Kale, cucumber, green apple, fennel, pineapple, thyme, spirulina$12.75
Smoothies
- SOLAR POWER
Spinach, parsley, pineapple, mango, cucumber, lemon, green apple, omega 3 oil.$13.00
- BRAZILIAN BLAST
Acai, goji, banana, local berries, almond milk, camu camu.$13.00
- BRASS MONKEY
Banana, almond butter, peanut butter, honey, maca.$13.00
- 7 MINUTES IN HEAVEN
Coconut, dates, almond butter, vanilla, almond milk, tocos (N)$13.00
- REVITALIZED & ENERGIZED
Apple, Banana, Beet, Lime, Date, Coconut Yogurt, Hibiscus Tea, Anima Mundi x BD Forbidden Fruit Powder$13.00
- DISCO GREEN$13.00
Coffee + Tea
- CARDAMOM ROSE LATTE
Espresso, cardamom rose simple syrup, whole milk$7.00
- DRIP COFFEE
Canyon Coffee Beachwood blend$4.00
- COLD BREW ICED COFFEE
Canyon Coffee cold brew blend brewed in cold water$6.00
- ESPRESSO
Canyon Coffee blend espresso$4.00
- CAPPUCCINO$6.00
- FLAT WHITE$5.00
- CORTADO$5.00
- AMERICANO
Canyon Coffee - Alentejo Roast$4.00
- GOLDEN STATE
Bd heirloom turmeric, maple, black pepper, almond milk$7.00
- MEXICAN CACAO ELIXIR
Raw cacao powder, bd "magic mushroom" powder, maple, cayenne, almond milk$7.00
- CARDAMOM CHAI
Spiced chai, cinnamon, raw honey, almond milk$7.00
- MATCHA MASTER
Matcha, almond milk, honey, bee polen$7.00
- WALNUT CACAO LATTE
Raw cacao, maple, walnut, oat milk$6.00
- HOT GOLDEN ELIXIR
Hot water, lemon, yuzu, ginger, honey, echinacea tincture$7.00
- ICED TEA
Traditional black tea