Appetizers
SALADS
- ACAI BOWL
Maple cardamom granola, banana, seasonal berries, shaved coconut (V) (GF)$16.00
- SPICY KALE CAESAR
Crispy shallots, toasted almonds, almond parmesan, avocado, breadcrumbs, harissa dressing (N) (V)$17.00
- COCONUT YOGURT BOWL
Young Thai Coconut Yogurt, Seasonal Fruits, maple Cardamom Granola (v) (gf)$17.00
- WEEKEND COUS COUS$19.00
Pastries
- BANANA BREAD
ON BRUNCH / DAYTIME / EVENING$5.00
- BROWNIE
ON BRUNCH / DAYTIME / EVENING$4.50
- BUTTERMILK BISCUIT$4.00
- CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
ON BRUNCH / DAYTIME / EVENING$5.00
- CROISSANT
ON BRUNCH / DAYTIME / EVENING$5.00
- GLUTEN FREE BREAD LOAF$12.00
- HERB AND CHEDDAR SCONE$5.00
- LEMON ROOIBOS CAKE$5.00
- MOCHA POWER BAR
ON BRUNCH / DAYTIME / EVENING$4.50
- SEED BREAD LOAF$10.00
- SOURDOUGH BREAD LOAF$10.00
- STRAWBERRY MUFFIN$5.00
- VEGAN CROISSANT
ON BRUNCH / DAYTIME / EVENING$5.00
To - go juices
- REBOOT JUICE 16 Oz
Celery, pineapple, ginger, honey dew, cilantro, bd mornings "daily greens"$12.75OUT OF STOCK
- PLAIN ORANGE JUICE 16 Oz$12.75
- PLAIN PINEAPPLE JUICE 16 Oz$12.75
- PLAIN GRAPEFRUIT JUICE 16 Oz$12.75
- #1 RED JUICE 16 Oz
Beets, anjou pear, ginger$12.75
- #2 ORANGE JUICE 16 Oz
Tangerine, valencia orange, carrot$12.75
- #3 YELLOW JUICE 16 Oz
Pineapple, lemon, jicama$12.75
- #4 GREEN JUICE 16 Oz
Green apple, celery, spinach$12.75
- #6 WATER FLOWER JUICE 16 Oz
Watermelon, fennel, honeydew, cactus pear, lime, lavender, agave$12.75
- #8 HONEY BEE JUICE 16 Oz
Grapefruit, turmeric, yuzu, kumquat, anjou pear, honey, bee pollen$12.75
- #10 PURE PASSION JUICE 16 Oz
Passion fruit, jicama, pineapple, yuzu, orange, raspberry$12.75
- #13 GODDESS OF GREEN 16 Oz
Kale, cucumber, green apple, fennel, pineapple, thyme, spirulina$12.75
Smoothies
- 7 MINUTES IN HEAVEN
Coconut, dates, almond butter, vanilla, almond milk, tocos (N)$13.00
- SOLAR POWER
Spinach, parsley, pineapple, mango, cucumber, lemon, green apple, omega 3 oil.$13.00
- BRAZILIAN BLAST
Acai, goji, banana, local berries, almond milk, camu camu.$13.00
- BRASS MONKEY
Banana, almond butter, peanut butter, honey, maca.$13.00
- REVITALIZED & ENERGIZED
Apple, Banana, Beet, Lime, Date, Coconut Yogurt, Hibiscus Tea, Anima Mundi x BD Forbidden Fruit Powder$13.00
Coffee + Tea
- AMERICANO$4.00
- CAFÉ LATTE$6.00
- CAPPUCCINO$6.00
- CARDAMOM CHAI
Spiced chai, cinnamon, raw honey, almond milk$7.00
- CARDAMOM ROSE LATTE
Espresso, cardamom rose simple syrup, almond milk$7.00
- COLD BREW ICED COFFEE
Canyon Coffee cold brew blend brewed in cold water$6.00
- CORTADO$5.00
- DRIP COFFEE
Canyon Coffee Beachwood blend$4.00
- ESPRESSO
Canyon Coffee blend espresso$4.00
- FLAT WHITE$5.00
- GOLDEN STATE
Bd heirloom turmeric, maple, black pepper, almond milk$7.00
- HOT GOLDEN ELIXIR
Hot water, lemon, yuzu, ginger, honey, echinacea tincture$7.00
- ICED TEA
Traditional black tea
- MATCHA MASTER
Matcha, almond milk$7.00
- MEXICAN CACAO ELIXIR
Raw cacao powder, bd "magic mushroom" powder, maple, cayenne, almond milk$7.00
- WALNUT CACAO LATTE
Raw cacao, maple, walnut, oat milk$6.00